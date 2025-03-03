Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bridging the gap between Nepal's Indigenous Peoples and governments

By Biswash Chepang
Even with constitutional protections, Nepal's indigenous peoples, representing over a third of the population, still encounter systemic discrimination and are fighting for fair representation, cultural rights, and self-determination.


