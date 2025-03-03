Tolerance.ca
I’m a medical forensic examiner. Here’s what people can expect from a health response after a sexual assault

By Mary Louise Stewart, Senior Career Medical Officer, Northern Sydney Local Health District; PhD Candidate, University of Sydney
Sexual assault services provide more than just medical forensic examination, and in a recent study, 75% of people who used one found the process reassuring.The Conversation


