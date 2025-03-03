Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cyclone Alfred is expected to hit southeast Queensland – the first in 50 years to strike so far south

By Steve Turton, Adjunct Professor of Environmental Geography, CQUniversity Australia
If you’re in southeast Queensland, brace yourself.

Tropical Cyclone Alfred is expected to cross the southeast Queensland coast late this Thursday as a Category 2 storm. The last tropical cyclone to make landfall in the region was ex-Tropical Cyclone Zoe in 1974, half…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lack of justice in Indonesia’s climate plan may backfire, harming people and environment
~ South Africa: Protect Civilians from Use of Explosive Weapons
~ Chinese President Xi Jinping’s prediction of a rising East and a declining West is shared by odd believers amid Donald Trump’s isolationist policy
~ How to save the Caspian Sea from turning into an environmental disaster
~ The Lost Tiger: first animated film by an Indigenous woman explores heritage and identity through a thylacine
~ I’m a medical forensic examiner. Here’s what people can expect from a health response after a sexual assault
~ Microsoft cuts data centre plans and hikes prices in push to make users carry AI costs
~ The only ‘winner’ here is Putin: Ukraine unites in response to Trump-Zelenskyy spat and resigns itself to new reality
~ False economies: the evidence shows higher speed limits don’t make financial sense
~ How to prepare for a cyclone, according to an expert
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter