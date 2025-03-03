Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s prediction of a rising East and a declining West is shared by odd believers amid Donald Trump’s isolationist policy

By Oiwan Lam
“The east is rising and the west is declining” has become a catchphrase on Chinese social media as the U.S president Donald Trump moves ahead with his isolationist foreign policy.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lack of justice in Indonesia’s climate plan may backfire, harming people and environment
~ South Africa: Protect Civilians from Use of Explosive Weapons
~ How to save the Caspian Sea from turning into an environmental disaster
~ The Lost Tiger: first animated film by an Indigenous woman explores heritage and identity through a thylacine
~ I’m a medical forensic examiner. Here’s what people can expect from a health response after a sexual assault
~ Cyclone Alfred is expected to hit southeast Queensland – the first in 50 years to strike so far south
~ Microsoft cuts data centre plans and hikes prices in push to make users carry AI costs
~ The only ‘winner’ here is Putin: Ukraine unites in response to Trump-Zelenskyy spat and resigns itself to new reality
~ False economies: the evidence shows higher speed limits don’t make financial sense
~ How to prepare for a cyclone, according to an expert
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter