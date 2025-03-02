Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Trump’s compulsion to dominate sabotages dealmaking, undermines democracy and threatens global stability

By Karrin Vasby Anderson, Professor of Communication Studies, Colorado State University
Trump’s angry outburst at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy illustrated why authoritarians are lousy dealmakers, particularly when autocratic instincts are exacerbated by toxic masculinity.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
