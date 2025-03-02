Belle Gibson, teenage lives and trying to find the traitors: what we’re streaming this March
By Bruce Isaacs, Associate Professor, Film Studies, University of Sydney
Damien O'Meara, Lecturer, School of Media and Communication, RMIT University
Dennis Altman, Vice Chancellor's Fellow and Professorial Fellow, Institute for Human Security and Social Change, La Trobe University
Edith Jennifer Hill, Associate Lecturer, Learning & Teaching Innovation, Flinders University
Michelle Arrow, Professor of History, Macquarie University
Rachel Williamson, Senior Tutor in English, University of Canterbury
Stuart Richards, Senior Lecturer in Screen Studies, University of South Australia
This month, as the weather stays high and you’re likely to want to stay under the air-conditioning, our experts have a cornucopia of shows and films they’re watching to suit every mood.
There is Robert de Niro’s romp through politics which “stretches the bounds of credibility”, new seasons of The Traitors from both the United Kingdom and the United States, three new Aussie productions and a new comedy from Aotearoa New Zealand. There is a documentary about Cyclone Tracy for the history buffs – and to round it all out, the intriguingly titled Nightbitch.
Zero Day
