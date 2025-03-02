Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The urgent mental health needs of young people: Lessons for Canada from a global commission

By Tovah Cowan, Postdoctoral Fellow in Psychiatry, McGill University
Camila Velez, PhD Student in Mental Health, McGill University
Nora Morrison, PhD Student, Department of Epidemiology, Biostatistics and Occupational Health, McGill University
Rubén Valle, PhD candidate in Mental Health, McGill University
Srividya Narayanan Iyer, Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry, McGill University
To support youth mental health, Canada must work towards reversing global megatrends like climate change and insecure employment, while also investing in youth mental health services.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Soaring U.S. egg prices and millions of dead chickens signal the deep problems and risks in modern poultry production
~ The Canada Carbon Rebate is still widely misunderstood — here’s why
~ Why bike lanes should remain on Ontario’s roads
~ Wildfire season is changing in Canada — posing even greater risks to the nation’s communities and ecosystems
~ In siding with Russia over Ukraine, Trump is not putting America first. He is hastening its decline
~ What are the origins of the Asante’s famous kente cloth? I traced its history to find out
~ Africa’s elephants have been in dramatic decline for 50 years. What can be done to save them – new study
~ On motherhood, mother tongues and taco-eating dragons
~ Georgian food goes international
~ Making English the official US language can’t erase the fact that the US has millions of Spanish speakers and a long multilingual history
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter