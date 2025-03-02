Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why bike lanes should remain on Ontario’s roads

By Mahtot Gebresselassie, Assistant Professor, Environmental and Urban Change, York University, Canada
Joanna Silva, Research Assistant, Environmental Studies, York University, Canada
Steven Lum, Research Assistant, Environmental Studies, York University, Canada
In late 2024, the Ontario legislature passed Bill 212 giving the provincial government significant control over municipal bike lanes. The law requires municipalities to ask the province for its approval to install bike lanes if they would remove a lane for other vehicular traffic. The legislation also allows for the removal of three major bike lanes in Toronto.

Supporters…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Soaring U.S. egg prices and millions of dead chickens signal the deep problems and risks in modern poultry production
~ The Canada Carbon Rebate is still widely misunderstood — here’s why
~ The urgent mental health needs of young people: Lessons for Canada from a global commission
~ Wildfire season is changing in Canada — posing even greater risks to the nation’s communities and ecosystems
~ In siding with Russia over Ukraine, Trump is not putting America first. He is hastening its decline
~ What are the origins of the Asante’s famous kente cloth? I traced its history to find out
~ Africa’s elephants have been in dramatic decline for 50 years. What can be done to save them – new study
~ On motherhood, mother tongues and taco-eating dragons
~ Georgian food goes international
~ Making English the official US language can’t erase the fact that the US has millions of Spanish speakers and a long multilingual history
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter