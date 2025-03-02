Why bike lanes should remain on Ontario’s roads
By Mahtot Gebresselassie, Assistant Professor, Environmental and Urban Change, York University, Canada
Joanna Silva, Research Assistant, Environmental Studies, York University, Canada
Steven Lum, Research Assistant, Environmental Studies, York University, Canada
In late 2024, the Ontario legislature passed Bill 212 giving the provincial government significant control over municipal bike lanes. The law requires municipalities to ask the province for its approval to install bike lanes if they would remove a lane for other vehicular traffic. The legislation also allows for the removal of three major bike lanes in Toronto.
Supporters…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, March 2nd 2025