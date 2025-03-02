Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wildfire season is changing in Canada — posing even greater risks to the nation’s communities and ecosystems

By Hossein Bonakdari, Associate professor, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Wildfire season in Canada has historically spanned from late April to August — with the most damaging of these fires typically burning in June and July. But in recent years, we’ve seen a significant change in when wildfires burning; they are no longer a seasonal phenomenon.

For example, in 2024, Alberta’s wildfire season started in February due to the province’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
