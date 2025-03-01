Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Q&A: Meet Rafiki and Rafif, Betawi language activists

By Ramzy Muliawan
In their own words, Betawi language activists talk about preserving the language of Indonesia's capital city, role of the Wikimedia projects, and a supermassive black hole


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
