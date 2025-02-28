Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US inflation has increased since Trump took office – why prices are unlikely to come down soon

By Conor O'Kane, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Bournemouth University
The cost of living crisis, which saw inflation in the US peak at a four-decade high of 9.1% in 2022, played a significant role in determining the outcome of last November’s presidential election.

Exit polls across ten of the key battleground states showed 32% of voters considered the economy to be the most important election issue.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
