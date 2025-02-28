Tolerance.ca
Foreign powers have long profited from Ukrainian resources – Trump’s minerals grab is no exception

By Victoria Donovan, Professor of Ukrainian and East European Studies, University of St Andrews
Donald Trump’s grab for Ukraine’s minerals, which the US president is demanding as compensation for his country’s wartime assistance to Kyiv, might seem like a new low in a week of US-Ukraine relations lows.

The latest draft of Trump’s “minerals deal” would grant the US substantial control of a new fund that would invest in Ukrainian reconstruction. The fund would receive…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
