Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Miss Austen: the TV show about the Georgian writer’s life embraces her love of fiction

By Gillian Dow, Associate Professor of English, University of Southampton
At the heart of the BBC’s new series Miss Austen is a fictional Cassandra Austen (played by Keeley Hawes). Reviews have stressed that the real life Cassandra’s destruction of her sister Jane Austen’s letters has been considered one of the greatest acts of literary vandalism in history. These letters would have provided an invaluable insight into the author who died so young.

Why Cassandra destroyed her sister’s correspondence – and what she destroyed – cannot be known. But Miss Austen gives us intriguing speculation. It deals with family relationships, and with what gets passed down…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US inflation has increased since Trump took office – why prices are unlikely to come down soon
~ Elon Musk is firing thousands of workers – why this could be the biggest jobs cut in US history
~ Foreign powers have long profited from Ukrainian resources – Trump’s minerals grab is no exception
~ Homeless Britons say cost of addiction is forcing them into modern slavery – so why are they not being recognised as victims?
~ Five essential strategies to master your habits
~ How does toothpaste affect the good bacteria in your mouth?
~ Delhi: how weather patterns and faraway mountains made this the world’s most polluted megacity
~ Are unions really shifting toward Conservatives? Here’s a closer look at their Ontario election endorsements
~ US Registration Directive Further Criminalizes Undocumented Immigrants
~ It was risky for Ontario Premier Doug Ford to call an early election — but it did pay off
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter