Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Vegan Tigress: intimate play resurrects fierce forgotten Victorian writer

By Lucy Ella Rose, Lecturer in Victorian Literature, University of Surrey
The Vegan Tigress, a new play by Claire Parker, shines a spotlight on the largely-forgotten feminist fairytale writer Mary De Morgan (1850-1907). And the timing is particularly apt. The show opened, at London’s Bread & Roses Theatre, in the lead up to International Women’s Day and during the year of the 175th anniversary of De Morgan’s birth.

The production, by LynchPin Theatre Company, is part of a wider cultural project to celebrate underappreciated Victorian women writers, actors and activists. Parker…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ It was risky for Ontario Premier Doug Ford to call an early election — but it did pay off
~ Keir Starmer at the White House: what ‘progressive realism’ now means in relation to Ukraine and Donald Trump
~ Keir Starmer meets Donald Trump: assiduous planning results in deft diplomacy
~ I studied the evidence behind theories of Oscar success – here’s what I found
~ Raised voices and angry scenes at the White House as Trump clashes with Zelensky over the ‘minerals deal’
~ US: Trump Administration Guts Foreign Aid
~ Global Voices statement on the attacks on Serbian NGOs
~ UK/Egypt: Mother’s hunger strike for imprisoned activist son Alaa Abd El-Fattah ‘could be a matter of life and death’
~ How to make a political Oscars speech that doesn’t flop – according to rhetorical theory
~ White House spat with AP over ‘Gulf of America’ ignites fears for press freedom in second Trump era
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter