Human Rights Observatory

The science behind airplane deicing – a mechanical engineer explains how chemistry and physics make flying a more uplifting experience

By Andrew Sommers, Professor of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, Miami University
If you are a frequent flyer, you’ve probably been at the airport waiting to jet somewhere on a winter trip when the voice of an airline employee announces over the intercom that there will be a slight delay while the plane gets deiced. But how does this process actually work, and why is it needed?

As a mechanical engineer who studies frost growth and water droplets on surfaces, I have come to appreciate the importance of deicing planes. Indeed, deicing is an important safety step performed by the airlines…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
