Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Release of civilian hostages held in Gaza and arbitrarily detained Palestinians must be immediate and not hinge on ceasefire negotiations

By Amnesty International
The release of Israeli and foreign national civilians held hostage by Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza, and Palestinians arbitrarily detained by Israel, must take place immediately and should not be contingent on the outcome of political negotiations over the next phase of the ceasefire, said Amnesty International, as the first phase of the […]


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
