Nangs are popular with young people. But are they aware of the serious harms of nitrous oxide?
By Julaine Allan, Professor, Mental Health and Addiction, Rural Health Research Institute, Charles Sturt University
Helen Simpson, Lecturer Criminology, Justice & Social Policy, University of Wollongong
Jacqui Cameron, Associate Professor, School of Health and Society, University of Wollongong
Kenny Kor, Senior Lecturer, Social Work, University of Wollongong
We spoke to young people who didn’t know about the risks, even when they reported side effects including brain fog and seizures.
- Thursday, February 27, 2025