Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How ‘muscular Christianity’ strove to bring men back to religion – and what it can teach us today

By Gavin Brown, Lecturer in Religious Education, Australian Catholic University
Most people recognise organisations such as the YMCA and the Boy Scouts, or events such as the Modern Olympic Games, summer camps and wilderness retreats.

Few, though, have ever heard of the movement from which they took their principal inspiration: muscular Christianity.

The term sounds odd indeed, conjuring up images of Jesus with an impressively chiselled physique or, for devotees of the eighties, Vangelis’ memorable soundtrack to Chariots of Fire.
However, the term arose because it once carried…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace are under attack. Here’s why they matter more than ever
~ No Clarity Over Chadian Opposition Member’s Death
~ Emphasis on French and English accelerates decline of local language in Benin
~ Global: Failure to consult Indigenous Peoples on future pandemics will further harm children’s education
~ An interview with Chris Chapman
~ Nangs are popular with young people. But are they aware of the serious harms of nitrous oxide?
~ Australia’s retirement savings are too big to invest at home – here’s why super funds are looking to the US
~ A quantum computing startup says it is already making millions of light-powered chips
~ Political fighting over Chinese warships misses the point: Australia’s navy is no match for China’s built-up force
~ Yes, paper straws suck. Rather than bring back plastic ones, let’s avoid single-use items
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter