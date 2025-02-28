Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No Clarity Over Chadian Opposition Member’s Death

By Human Rights Watch
On February 28, 2024, a key Chadian opposition politician, Yaya Dillo, was killed during an assault carried out by state security forces on his party’s headquarters in Chad’s capital, N’Djamena. A year on, authorities have yet to clarify the circumstances surrounding his death.At the time of the incident, state prosecutor Oumar Mahamat Kedelaye said at a news conference that Dillo, president of the Socialist Party without Borders (Parti socialiste sans frontières, PSF), was killed during an exchange of gunfire with the security forces when they entered the PSF building.Dillo was…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace are under attack. Here’s why they matter more than ever
~ How ‘muscular Christianity’ strove to bring men back to religion – and what it can teach us today
~ Emphasis on French and English accelerates decline of local language in Benin
~ Global: Failure to consult Indigenous Peoples on future pandemics will further harm children’s education
~ An interview with Chris Chapman
~ Nangs are popular with young people. But are they aware of the serious harms of nitrous oxide?
~ Australia’s retirement savings are too big to invest at home – here’s why super funds are looking to the US
~ A quantum computing startup says it is already making millions of light-powered chips
~ Political fighting over Chinese warships misses the point: Australia’s navy is no match for China’s built-up force
~ Yes, paper straws suck. Rather than bring back plastic ones, let’s avoid single-use items
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter