Global: Failure to consult Indigenous Peoples on future pandemics will further harm children’s education

By Amnesty International
The failure of governments around the world to consult Indigenous Peoples on Covid-19 school closures and other emergency pandemic responses violated their rights, as children continue to feel the effects five years after the first global lockdown, Amnesty International said in a new report today. Indigenous leaders interviewed by Amnesty International for its report What […] The post Global: Failure to consult Indigenous Peoples on future pandemics will further harm children’s education appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
