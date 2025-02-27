Eating disorders don’t just affect teen girls. The risk may go up around pregnancy and menopause too
By Gemma Sharp, Professor, NHMRC Emerging Leadership Fellow & Senior Clinical Psychologist, The University of Queensland
Amy Burton, Lecturer in Clinical Psychology, University of Technology Sydney
Megan Lee, Assistant Professor, Psychology, Bond University
Eating disorders impact more than 1.1 million people in Australia, representing 4.5% of the population. These disorders include binge eating disorder, bulimia nervosa, and anorexia nervosa.
Meanwhile, more than 4.1 million people (18.9%) are affected by body dissatisfaction, a major…
- Thursday, February 27, 2025