Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Water-based batteries could be key in helping Canada achieve its net zero goals by 2050 — here’s how

By Meysam Maleki, Ph.D. Candidate of Chemical Engineering, Concordia University
Canada has set an ambitious target to be net zero by 2050.

Key to achieving this target will be decarbonizing the country’s energy grid.

Renewable energy sources will be an important aspect of these plans. But while these energy sources are both cheap and increasingly accessible,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
