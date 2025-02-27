Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Domestic abuse: how it escalates and why that makes it so hard to leave

By Tirion E. Havard, Professor of Gender Abuse and Policy, London South Bank University
Ryan Wellings has been jailed for more than six years after the death of his partner Kiena Dawes. Wellings was convicted of assault and coercive and controlling behaviour, having abused Dawes repeatedly throughout their relationship.

Dawes took her own life in July 2022 and squarely blamed Wellings’ abuse, leaving a suicide note that read: “I was murdered. Slowly … Ryan Wellings killed me.” Wellings was acquitted of manslaughter.
The Conversation


© The Conversation -
