Human Rights Observatory

A robot nearly headbutted a festival spectator in China – here are four urgent steps to make the tech safer

By Carl Strathearn, Lecturer in Computer Science, Edinburgh Napier University
Emilia Sobolewska, Lecturer and Researcher in Applied Informatics, Edinburgh Napier University
Humanoid robots are supposed to be our loyal assistants, but we saw another side to them the other day. Chinese robot manufacturer Unitree was demonstrating its latest H1 robots at a lantern festival in the city of Taishan, Guangdong province, when one walked up to the crowd barrier and seemed to lunge at an elderly woman, nearly headbutting her.

The incident quickly went viral, and sparked…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
