Workplace aggression causes real harm — leaders must take action against it
By Zhanna Lyubykh, Assistant Professor, Beedie School of Business, Simon Fraser University
Rui Zhong, Assistant Professor of Management and Organization, Penn State
Sandra L. Robinson, Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business, University of British Columbia
Sandy Hershcovis, Associate Dean and Future Fund Professor in Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, University of Calgary
The Ton Vuong, PhD Candidate in Organizational Behaviour and Human Resources, University of Calgary
Leaders can effectively interrupt incidents of workplace aggression, act as influential role models for others, and ultimately foster inclusive climates.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 27, 2025