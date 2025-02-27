Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: 40 Uyghurs Forcibly Sent to China

By Human Rights Watch
(Bangkok) – The Thai government violated domestic and international law by forcibly sending at least 40 Uyghur men to China, where they could face torture, arbitrary detention, and long-term imprisonment, Human Rights Watch said today. The men had been held in Thai immigration detention for over a decade.On February 27, 2025, at 2:14 a.m., several trucks with windows covered in black tape left Bangkok’s Suan Phlu immigration detention center, where more than 40 Uyghur men had been held. At 4:48 a.m., an unscheduled China Southern Airlines flight left Don Mueang international airport and landed…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Water-based batteries could be key in helping Canada achieve its net zero goals by 2050 — here’s how
~ How the UK’s rollback of banking regulations could risk another financial crisis
~ Colombia wants to ban Pablo Escobar and other narco-themed merchandise – here’s why
~ Domestic abuse: how it escalates and why that makes it so hard to leave
~ A robot nearly headbutted a festival spectator in China – here are four urgent steps to make the tech safer
~ Why Freetown’s celebrated tree planting scheme won’t work for other African cities, or the planet
~ Workplace aggression causes real harm — leaders must take action against it
~ NZ’s barriers to economic growth: short-term thinking, political concentration and policy flip-flops
~ Inuit children in Nunavut face a preventable food security crisis
~ South Sudan Army Attacks Displace Thousands in Nasir
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter