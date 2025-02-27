Tolerance.ca
Trump, Putin and the authoritarian take on constitutionalism

By Stephen Lovell, Professor of Modern History, King's College London
When Donald Trump called Volodymyr Zelensky a “dictator” for his failure to hold elections, it was a shocking moment. Even by the topsy-turvy standards of the current US administration, this looked like deliberate ignorance of the facts. Ukrainian law and the electoral code state that elections cannot be held while martial law is in place. That leaves aside the practical impossibility of ensuring fair, free and secure…The Conversation


