Adapting to climate change is limited by people’s behaviour: how social innovation can help
By Gina Ziervogel, Director of African Climate and Development Initiative, Professor in Environmental and Geographical Science, University of Cape Town
Ralph Hamann, Professor, University of Cape Town
Adapting to climate change is becoming more and more urgent. It is clear that climate risk cannot be managed by technical interventions alone.
For example, although developing drought tolerant seeds might help farmers adapt to low rainfall, it won’t reduce agricultural risk if farmers can’t get the seeds, or if they do not want to eat or sell those crops.
Reducing climate risk needs to focus more on the reasons people are vulnerable. Social innovation may offer some lessons.
Social innovation has been defined…
- Thursday, February 27, 2025