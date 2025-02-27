Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A new study reveals the structure of violent winds 1,300 light years away

By Vivien Parmentier, Professeur junior spécialiste des atmosphères d'exoplanètes au laboratoire LAGRANGE, Observatoire de la Côte d’Azur, CNRS, Université Côte d’Azur
Julia Victoria Seidel, ESO Research Fellow - visiteuse long durée Lab Lagrange, Observatoire de la Côte d'Azur, Observatoire Européen Austral
Scientists already knew how to study the chemical composition of the atmosphere of exoplanets. Now, they can also study details about their powerful winds.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Türkiye: Acquittal of Taner Kılıç after eight-year ordeal comes amid new wave of repression of rights defenders
~ Mozambique: Authorities must investigate reports of more than 300 unlawful killings during post-election protest crackdown
~ Israel’s bombing of Gaza caused untold environmental damage − recovery will take effort and time
~ Managers can help their Gen Z employees unlock the power of meaningful work − here’s how
~ Identifying brands as Black-owned can pay off for businesses
~ What is a charter school, really? Supreme Court ruling on whether Catholic charter is constitutional will hinge on whether they’re public or private
~ Brutalism – the architectural style that dared to summon a new world from the ashes of World War II
~ More Americans of all political stripes support government benefits for low-income people − and Black Lives Matter could be a big reason why
~ Trump administration sets out to create an America its people have never experienced − one without a meaningful government
~ Is a united European voice possible in the age of Trump, Putin and far-right politics? Germany’s new leader intends to find out
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter