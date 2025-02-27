Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: New government must prioritize critical need for human rights protections

By Amnesty International
Responding to the vote of confidence in the new Lebanese government passed by the country’s parliament last night, Kristine Beckerle, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “This vote marks a crucial opportunity for Lebanon to break with the shortcomings of past governments and place human rights at the […] The post Lebanon: New government must prioritize critical need for human rights protections appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
