Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Writers and artists are often politically outspoken – but when should we view an opinion or artwork as genuinely harmful?

By Katharine Gelber, Deputy Executive Dean and Associate Dean (Academic), Faculty of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences, The University of Queensland
Within public debate around free speech and its limits there has long been a view that artistic expression deserves especially rigorous protection. This is because it is a medium of indirect communication, open to multiple interpretations. There is a long tradition of art being used to critique society and politics.

Artists themselves are aware of the robust protection they require in order to produce their works. Many feel a responsibility to use their work and their platforms to raise awareness of voices and perspectives outside the mainstream. Writers and artists often critique…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
