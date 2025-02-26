Only 6% of gen Z actually favour dictatorship – not half, as some reports would have you believe
By Bobby Duffy, Professor of Public Policy and Director of the Policy Institute, King's College London
Paolo Morini, Research Fellow, the Policy Institute at King's, King's College London
America’s constitutional framework was designed specifically to prevent the concentration of power and to impede any president’s authoritarian aspirations. It is certainly being put to the test right now.
When US vice-president J.D. Vance recently wrote that “judges aren’t allowed to control the executive’s legitimate power”, he gave perhaps the clearest indication to date that the Trump administration might ignore court rulings, potentially laying the ground for what some have argued…
- Wednesday, February 26, 2025