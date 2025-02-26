Whales sing when they’ve had a good meal – new research
By Ted Cheeseman, PhD Candidate, Marine Ecological Research Centre, Southern Cross University
Jarrod Santora, Research Associate, Institute of Marine Sciences and NOAA-NMFS Fisheries Ecology Division, Southwest Fisheries Science Center, University of California, Santa Cruz
The findings are a window into the rich inner lives of whales – and allow us to check the health of the ocean.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 26, 2025