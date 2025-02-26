Legal aid is a lifeline for vulnerable Australians, but consistent underfunding puts the system at risk
By Natasha Cortis, Associate Professor, Social Policy Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Megan Blaxland, Senior Research Fellow, Social Policy Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
It’s central to any democracy that citizens receive fair treatment under the law. An important part of this is access to legal advice and representation.
But lawyers are expensive. Many people who engage with the justice system can’t afford them.
This is where legal aid comes in. Legal aid is a government-funded service available to some people unable to afford legal assistance. It is tightly targeted and many people are turned…
- Wednesday, February 26, 2025