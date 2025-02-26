Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What’s the difference between burnout and depression?

By Gordon Parker, Scientia Professor of Psychiatry, UNSW Sydney
If your summer holiday already feels like a distant memory, you’re not alone. Burnout – a state of emotional, physical and mental exhaustion following prolonged stress – has been described in workplaces since a 5th century monastery in Egypt.

Burnout and depression can look similar and are relatively common conditions. It’s estimated that 30% of the Australian…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Only 6% of gen Z actually favour dictatorship – not half, as some reports would have you believe
~ Dutton hints he’ll sack 36,000 public servants. Voters deserve to know what services will be affected
~ Whales sing when they’ve had a good meal – new research
~ Legal aid is a lifeline for vulnerable Australians, but consistent underfunding puts the system at risk
~ Head lice are getting harder to kill. Here’s how to break the nit cycle
~ Quantum navigation could transform how we travel. So what is it, and how does it work?
~ A middle power with ‘great and powerful friends’: Australia’s changing role in the region
~ Argentina: Milei Undermines Judicial Independence
~ Bibas Family Funeral in Israel Highlights Illegality of Hostage Taking
~ Human Rights Council: Gaza ceasefire must hold, Türk insists
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter