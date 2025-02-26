Tolerance.ca
Quantum navigation could transform how we travel. So what is it, and how does it work?

By Allison Kealy, Director, Innovative Planet Institute, Swinburne University of Technology
Quantum technology is no longer confined to the lab – it’s making its way into our everyday lives. Now, it’s about to transform something even more fundamental: how we navigate the world.

Imagine submarines travelling beneath the ocean, never needing to surface for location updates. Planes flying across continents with unshakeable precision, unaffected by signal disruptions.

Emergency responders could navigate smoke-filled buildings or underground tunnels with flawless accuracy, while autonomous vehicles chart perfect courses through dense urban environments.


