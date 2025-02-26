Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Argentina: Milei Undermines Judicial Independence

By Human Rights Watch
(Washington, DC) – Argentine President Javier Milei’s decision to fill two vacancies on the Supreme Court by presidential decree undermines judicial independence, Human Rights Watch said today.On February 26, 2025, President Milei issued a presidential decree to appoint a federal judge, Ariel Lijo, and a legal scholar, Manuel García-Mansilla, to fill the vacancies. The decision came after President Milei failed, for months, to muster the two-thirds Senate majority needed to fill the vacancies under normal procedures. The idea that President Milei can simply bypass the Senate and make…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
