Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bibas Family Funeral in Israel Highlights Illegality of Hostage Taking

By Human Rights Watch
Shiri, Kfir, and Ariel Bibas were taken hostage by a Palestinian armed group on October 7, 2023, and buried in Israel on Wednesday as mourners bid them farewell along the funeral procession route. Kfir, then 9-months-old, and Ariel, 4-years-old, were the youngest people taken hostage that day. The family members’ funeral is a stark reminder of why hostage-taking is prohibited under international humanitarian law.Shortly after the Hamas-led October 7 attacks on southern Israel, footage emerged of a group of men, some wearing uniforms and some with military assault rifles, encircling 32-year-old…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
