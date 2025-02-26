Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
EU: Catastrophic changes proposed to key sustainability laws would erode human rights and environmental protections

By Amnesty International
Reacting to today’s publication by the European Commission of a “simplification” Omnibus proposal which envisions damaging changes to key EU sustainability laws, including the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), Amnesty International’s Secretary General, Agnès Callamard, said:   “Confronted with growing recognition of the many human rights abuses taking place in the value chains for […] The post EU: Catastrophic changes proposed to key sustainability laws would erode human rights and environmental protections appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
