Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From Messi to Mika Häkkinen, how top athletes can slow down time

By Steve Taylor, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Leeds Beckett University
With the new Formula 1 season is about to begin, it’s worth pondering what makes a great racing driver. There are no doubt several important qualities, such as calmness under pressure, the courage to take risks, quick reflexes and excellent coordination.

But there is a more obscure ability that may separate the best drivers – and other top athletes – from the rest: the ability to “slow down” time.

In 1994, a British racing driver named Mark…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Human Rights Council: Gaza ceasefire must hold, Türk insists
~ EU: Catastrophic changes proposed to key sustainability laws would erode human rights and environmental protections
~ We should care more about emerging infectious diseases, and the tools we need to fight them
~ Alberta’s oil and gas wells threaten people’s health, but there are disparities in who is most at risk
~ Big corporations are getting away with catastrophic air pollution – putting Canadians at risk
~ ‘Buying Canadian’ is an opportunity to reflect on the ethics of consumerism
~ Canada is one step closer to high-speed rail, but many hurdles remain
~ Politicians are podcasting their way onto phone screens, but the impact may be fleeting
~ Australia could make it easier for consumers to fight back against anti-competitive behaviour. Here’s how
~ There’s a new ‘rapid review’ into school bullying. Research shows we need to involve the whole school to stop it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter