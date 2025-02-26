Tolerance.ca
Politicians are podcasting their way onto phone screens, but the impact may be fleeting

By Susan Grantham, Lecturer in Communication, Griffith University
The prime minister has spent much of the unofficial election campaign doing podcast interviews and finding resulting TikTok virality, but will it create a lasting impression?The Conversation


© The Conversation
