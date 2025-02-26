Australians can wait at least 258 days for their first psychiatry appointment, our new study shows
By Yuting Zhang, Professor of Health Economics, The University of Melbourne
Ou Yang, Senior Research Fellow, Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research, The University of Melbourne
Anyone who needs to make their first appointment with a psychiatrist may expect a bit of a wait. Our new research shows Australians are waiting an average 77 days for this initial appointment. But some were waiting for at least eight months.
We also showed people are waiting longer and longer for these appointments over the past decade or so, particularly in regional and remote areas. And telehealth has not reduced this city-country disparity.
Our study is the first of its kind to look at the…
- Wednesday, February 26, 2025