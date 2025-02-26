Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australians can wait at least 258 days for their first psychiatry appointment, our new study shows

By Yuting Zhang, Professor of Health Economics, The University of Melbourne
Ou Yang, Senior Research Fellow, Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research, The University of Melbourne
Anyone who needs to make their first appointment with a psychiatrist may expect a bit of a wait. Our new research shows Australians are waiting an average 77 days for this initial appointment. But some were waiting for at least eight months.

We also showed people are waiting longer and longer for these appointments over the past decade or so, particularly in regional and remote areas. And telehealth has not reduced this city-country disparity.

Our study is the first of its kind to look at the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Human Rights Council: Gaza ceasefire must hold, Türk insists
~ EU: Catastrophic changes proposed to key sustainability laws would erode human rights and environmental protections
~ From Messi to Mika Häkkinen, how top athletes can slow down time
~ We should care more about emerging infectious diseases, and the tools we need to fight them
~ Alberta’s oil and gas wells threaten people’s health, but there are disparities in who is most at risk
~ Big corporations are getting away with catastrophic air pollution – putting Canadians at risk
~ ‘Buying Canadian’ is an opportunity to reflect on the ethics of consumerism
~ Canada is one step closer to high-speed rail, but many hurdles remain
~ Politicians are podcasting their way onto phone screens, but the impact may be fleeting
~ Australia could make it easier for consumers to fight back against anti-competitive behaviour. Here’s how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter