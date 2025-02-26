Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Intense heat changes our biology and can make us age significantly faster: study

By Rongbin Xu, Research Fellow in Health and Epigenetics, Monash University
Shuai Li, Associate Professor in Genetic Epidemiology, The University of Melbourne
Sustained heat takes it out of you, quite literally. Researchers have found heat accelerates ageing by changing how our bodies switch genes off and on.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
