Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The atmosphere is getting better at cleaning itself – but that’s not all good news

By Hinrich Schaefer, Research Scientist Trace Gases, National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA)
Hydroxyl scrubs the potent greenhouse gas methane from the atmosphere. But its production is linked with emissions of other pollutants.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Human Rights Council: Gaza ceasefire must hold, Türk insists
~ EU: Catastrophic changes proposed to key sustainability laws would erode human rights and environmental protections
~ From Messi to Mika Häkkinen, how top athletes can slow down time
~ We should care more about emerging infectious diseases, and the tools we need to fight them
~ Alberta’s oil and gas wells threaten people’s health, but there are disparities in who is most at risk
~ Big corporations are getting away with catastrophic air pollution – putting Canadians at risk
~ ‘Buying Canadian’ is an opportunity to reflect on the ethics of consumerism
~ Canada is one step closer to high-speed rail, but many hurdles remain
~ Politicians are podcasting their way onto phone screens, but the impact may be fleeting
~ Australia could make it easier for consumers to fight back against anti-competitive behaviour. Here’s how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter