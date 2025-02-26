Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Theatre’s thriving horror revival reflects a cultural moment of collective anxiety

By Richard Hand, Professor of Media Practice, University of East Anglia
Horror theatre’s resurgence taps into a collective psychological need to process fear in a safe space by experiencing a cathartic release.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World’s largest insect faces extinction: how to save two species of Africa’s giant Goliath beetle
~ African Union’s new chair has a long list of tough tasks – what it will take to get them done
~ From sunscreen to essential oils, why some personal care products could be harmful to your health
~ From Messi to Mika Häkkinen: how top athletes can slow down time
~ How Trump the ‘master deal-maker’ failed when it came to negotiating with the Taliban in Afghanistan
~ Will the UK’s proposed long-term emissions strategy get us to net zero? An expert review
~ The world needs a circular economy. But workers in developing countries shouldn’t pay the price
~ Israel Imports Gaza Abuses into the West Bank
~ Serbia: Cellebrite halts product use in Serbia following Amnesty surveillance report
~ Climate talks: global south must seize the moment and take the lead
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter