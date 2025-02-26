Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Trump the ‘master deal-maker’ failed when it came to negotiating with the Taliban in Afghanistan

By Philip A. Berry, Visiting Research Fellow, Department of War Studies, King's College London
News that Ukraine may be ready to sign a deal granting the US joint development rights to its minerals in the hope of a future security guarantee may be seen as a win by Donald Trump’s supporters who criticised Joe Biden’s unconditional support for Ukraine. After all, whether and how this agreement will actually protect Ukraine from continuing Russian aggression remains unclear.

But Kyiv will be well aware that Trump’s track record as an international deal broker is less than stellar, despite…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World’s largest insect faces extinction: how to save two species of Africa’s giant Goliath beetle
~ African Union’s new chair has a long list of tough tasks – what it will take to get them done
~ From sunscreen to essential oils, why some personal care products could be harmful to your health
~ From Messi to Mika Häkkinen: how top athletes can slow down time
~ Theatre’s thriving horror revival reflects a cultural moment of collective anxiety
~ Will the UK’s proposed long-term emissions strategy get us to net zero? An expert review
~ The world needs a circular economy. But workers in developing countries shouldn’t pay the price
~ Israel Imports Gaza Abuses into the West Bank
~ Serbia: Cellebrite halts product use in Serbia following Amnesty surveillance report
~ Climate talks: global south must seize the moment and take the lead
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter