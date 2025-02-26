Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cutting Medicaid and federal programs are among 4 key Trump administration policy changes that could make life harder for disabled people

By Matthew Borus, Assistant Professor, Department of Social Work, Binghamton University, State University of New York
While policy debates on immigration, abortion and other issues took center stage in the 2024 presidential election, the first months of the Trump administration have also signaled major changes in federal disability policy.

An estimated 20% to 25% of Americans have a disability of some kind, including physical, sensory, psychological and intellectual…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
