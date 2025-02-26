Parrotfish support healthy coral reefs, but they’re not a cure-all, and sometimes cause harm
By Lorenzo Alvarez-Filip, Professor of Marine Ecology, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM)
Ana Lilia Molina Hernández, Postdoctoral research fellow, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM)
A widely held view in ocean conservation asserts that parrotfish are key to healthy coral reefs. But evidence suggests that the relationship is more complicated.
