Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What’s the shape of the universe? Mathematicians use topology to study the shape of the world and everything in it

By John Etnyre, Professor of Mathematics, Georgia Institute of Technology
When you look at your surrounding environment, it might seem like you’re living on a flat plane. After all, this is why you can navigate a new city using a map: a flat piece of paper that represents all the places around you. This is likely why some people in the past believed the earth to be flat. But most people now know that is far from the truth.

You live on the surface of a giant sphere, like a beach ball the size of the Earth with a few bumps added. The surface of the sphere and the plane are two possible 2D spaces, meaning you can walk in two directions: north and south or east…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Serbia: Cellebrite halts product use in Serbia following Amnesty surveillance report
~ Climate talks: global south must seize the moment and take the lead
~ No world order: Europe needs more radical thinking for the Trump era
~ How palaeontologists are uncovering dinosaur behaviour
~ Show Don’t Tell by Curtis Sittenfeld is moving, witty and achingly real
~ How tourism and fish farming can thrive together
~ How poetry can help us understand mass extinction events
~ Starmer announces aid cuts to fund defence – but Britain’s days as an aid superpower are already long over
~ Ukraine war: why negotiations depend on trust
~ Trump and Europe: US ‘transactionalism on steroids’ is the challenge facing leaders now
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter