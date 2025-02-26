Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
View from The Hill: the mud flies, but will the voters take much notice?

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
In these scrappy days before the prime minister announces the election date, the mud and the personal insults are flying, despite the politicians knowing voters hate this sort of thing.

On Wednesday morning TV, shadow finance minister Jane Hume, usually reasonably restrained with her language, called Employment Minister Murray Watt “king grub” of the “grubbiest people you will ever come across” – a reference to Labor’s pursuit of Peter Dutton’s past share trading. As Watt remarked, “That’s quite an accusation”.

Hume was later on the warpath in a Senate estimates hearing,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
